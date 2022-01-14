WWE and AEW together at Royal Rumble; report negotiations

Midtime Editorial

Will the forbidden door of wrestling open? Although it might sound like real nonsense when it comes to the two rival sports-entertainment companies, various specialized American media and even former members of World Wrestling Entertainment affirm that WWE is negotiating with All Elite Wrestling ahead of the Royal Rumble 2022.

On his official YouTube channel, the renowned ex-WWE wrestling narrator, Hugo Savinovich, stated that there are negotiations between Vince McMahon and the AEW company to look for the surprise appearance of one or more fighters in the next Royal Rumble to be held in St. Louis, Missouri on January 29.

Being the payment per event that marks the beginning of the path towards Wrestlemania, the transcended suggest that Vincent Kernnedy McMahon is open to the possibility of showing any of the Current members of AEW with a past in WWE, which opens the list to people like Chris Jericho, Adam Cole, Daniel Bryan, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) and CM Punk.

AEW and WWE together in Royal Rumble? what is known

A current member of WWE in the position of analyst and former professional wrestler as booker t (yes, Bad Bunny’s friend) publicly stated -for no apparent reason- that “If Chris Jericho appears at Royal Rumble he will be booed”, arguing that the company’s fan base is “very jealous” of superstars who walked away badmouthing.

The curious thing, as Hugo Savinovich well refers -who from World Wrestling Entertainment knows a lot from his past on the microphone- is that Booker T openly mentioned Chris Jericho when, by contract, it is forbidden to refer to fighters from other companies, with the exception of receiving special permission from the high command, specifically from Vince McMahon.

WWE would seek talent exchange with AEW

Ringside News is an American media specialized in wrestling and they were the first to reveal the alleged negotiations between brands. They even mention that WWE seeks “talent exchange” with AEW for productions and documentaries, in addition to probable special appearances in the ring, hence the big news is the possible surprise appearance of gladiators in Royal Rumble.