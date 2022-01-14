WWE legend arrested and jailed for terrorist threats

A WWE legend has been arrested after facing criminal charges ranging from weapons possession to making terroristic threats. This arrest has been the latest chapter in a career full of ups and downs, marked by a large number of arrests and a turbulent life in which drugs and alcohol have marked several stages. It’s about the legend of WWE Sunny, who seems to be unable to get his life on track and now faces a tough situation in court.

WWE legend Sunny arrested on very serious charges

The TMZ page reports an arrest of WWE legend Sunny. The former fighter was therefore brought to justice for charges of possession of weapons (it is not reported that they were firearms and there were two charges in this regard) and for a charge of terrorist threats. Our colleagues from Lucha Libre Online gave the following information about it.

TMZ confirms that WWE Hall of Famer Sunny was arrested in New Jersey and booked into the Monmouth County Jail. He was charged with 3 charges: 2 for illegal possession of a weapon (in the record there is no information that it was a firearm, but only says weapon) and 1 charge for terrorist threats.

