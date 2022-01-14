Xiaomi’s best smart watch can now be yours for only 80 euros

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is getting cheaper and cheaper, you can buy it for 80 euros in AliExpress Plaza. In addition, you can choose between two different colors.

The Xiaomi MiWatch, which stands out in the Xiaomi catalog for being the best smart watch, is getting cheaper and cheaper. Without going any further, now you can buy it at aliexpress square for only €80.99. Taking into account that its recommended sale price is 129.99 euros, the opportunity that you have in front of you is not bad at all.

Not all users can participate in this AliExpress Plaza offer, as it is only available to new users. If you don’t have a new store account, don’t worry, just sign up with a new email address to enjoy this discount. Shipping is free from Spain, so in just a few days you will have this smartwatch with screen in your hands AMOLED, GPS, water resistance and great battery.

Get the Xiaomi Mi Watch for 80 euros in AliExpress Plaza

The design is one of the strengths of the Xiaomi Mi Watch because, despite having a simple aesthetic, it meets what we should look for in this type of device: it is comfortable. This is because it is a watch with a 32 gram weight and with a silicone strap that is very pleasant in contact with the wrist.

The AliExpress Plaza offer welcomes both the black version like beige, but you should know that later you can change the bracelet for other 22-millimeter straps for smartwatches. The content is displayed in a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and a brightness of up to 450 nits. In practice, as we concluded in the Mi Watch review, it is an excellent quality screen.

Xiaomi’s is a smart watch focused on sports, which meets tracking accuracy if you are looking for simple monitoring for little money. Has 117 pro workout modes, to which we add the gps and water resistance up to 5 ATM. When it comes to health, the Mi Watch has everything you need: heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, sleep and stress analysis…

Very much in mind we must also take your 420mAh battery, which the truth is that it offers exceptional performance. With the smartwatch always connected to the phone, several sports sessions a week and notifications activated, it can reach the two weeks of autonomy. When it comes to going through the charger, the Xiaomi Mi Watch is accompanied by a magnetic charger which completes its energy in about an hour and a half.

