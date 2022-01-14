Xolo Maridueña, DC’s first Latino hero after his success in Cobra Kai

Xolo Maridueña | Photo: Courtesy

By Alicia Civita

For Xolo Maridueña It was a surprise to feel the voice of several generations of Latinos in the United States, who see him as their representative in a world that did not used to show faces like theirs. “It is a privilege and an immense responsibility,” the 20-year-old told Yahoo en Español. While talking about the fourth season of “Cobra Kai”, he is also preparing to get into the skin of the DC superhero Blue Beatle and reveals that he is always “very aware that everything that has to do with Latinos is as authentic as possible. ”.

The defense of the Hispanic cultural heritage is essential for Maridueña, who celebrates that her parents have decided to keep the “Ñ” in her stage name.

Everything has to have a cap of “reality ‘brown”, explained the young man, in a talk in which Vanessa Rubio, the actress who plays his mother in the successful Netflix series “Cobra Kai”, also participated.

The young artist with a Mexican grandfather and Ecuadorian and Cuban paternal heritage had an incipient artistic career when he managed to be chosen to play Miguel Diaz, one of the students of the Cobra Kai dojo, led by Johnny Lawrence, the villain of the original Karate Kid. Although from the beginning he was presented as one of the permanent actors, his role has evolved and in the fourth season he has one of the greatest emotional weights in history. “I love it because we have the opportunity to tell the writers when something doesn’t sound like what a Latino would say or if the relationship between Miguel and his mother would not make sense in our families,” said the young man.

Photo: Courtesy

At the beginning, “Miguel was the microcosm of all the students who arrive new to a school, to a city. Now he has grown up and is learning what it means to be a man and is reshaping his relationship with his mother, who is the center of his world. That’s how Latinos are, right?” Maridueña said.

“We are very proud of the way we represent our community,” said Rubio, who is the daughter of Colombians and since the second season also has a permanent character in “Cobra Kai.”

Fortunately, for fans of “Karate Kid”, Xolo Maridueña has no plans to leave the series, although who knows what will happen once the movie of “Blue Beatle”, the first Latin hero of DC Comics, is released. The production will begin filming in the next few weeks. “I already tried on the suit twice,” Maridueña said with emotion.

Photo: Courtesy

Originally “Blue Beatle” was part of the HBO Max original productions, but Warner Bros studios announced in December that it would also be released in theaters, making Maridueña the first Latino to star in a superhero movie. “I try not to think about it too much,” admits the boy, who became one of the most popular “influencers” on the Twitch platform during the pandemic. “That was a way to stay connected with my friends and with the ‘gamer’ community during confinement,” he said.

He is now focused on his work as an actor, has returned to TikTok and is very excited about the “Lone Wolfs” podcast, which he puts out weekly with his friend and colleague Jacob Bertrand, who plays the role of Hawk (Halcón”) in Cobra Kai. “It’s the most intimate project I’ve done so far,” he confessed.

Although he knows that when he starts filming the movie he will have less time available, he is convinced that he will be able to continue with the podcast, although he will have to be “very careful” keeping his day to day secret.

What he did say about “Blue Beatle” is that “he is dying of desire” for fans to see the story that Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, the screenwriter of “Miss Bala” has created based on the character of Jaime Reyes, the young Mexican-American who found the shell of a blue beetle while walking home from school. That night, the shell the boy took home comes to life and latches onto the base of Reyes’ spine.

Photo: Courtesy

“Of course, some changes have had to be made to the character that Gareth and Ted Kord created for DC, because “in a Latino family, Jaime could never hide from his family what had happened to him. We do not believe in closed doors or in the concept of privacy that is handled in white American families, “he added. More, when the shell of the blue beetle, transforms it into the Blue Beatle, when it covers it with an alien armor, which can be modified to have more speed and strength, in addition to giving it the ability of weapons, wings and shields.

Maridueña has already shown her ability for action scenes in “Cobra Kai” and for roles of emotional depth, thanks to the immense challenges faced by the character of Miguel Díaz, who was paralyzed for several episodes.

Photo: Courtesy

Not bad for that little boy who surprised fans and Hollywood with his moving portrayal of Victor Graham in “Parenthood,” the series that marked his childhood debut and where he planted the roots of his successful career.

“My story would have been very different if I were not the son and grandson of who I am,” Maridueña acknowledged. His grandfather, the Mexican Ramón Francisco Sánchez, taught his mother that you have to run after dreams and work to make them come true. “He brought the family from Mexico City to Las Vegas when my mom was little and they set up a restaurant there,” she said. In that spirit, his mother Carmelita picked up the phone to look for an agent for him, once she saw that his desire to pursue an acting career was serious. “I was not very different from other children my age, the different one is my mother,” he says with a laugh. Modesty suits you. Flattery makes him laugh sideways and with his head down. He is a joker and the camaraderie he has developed with his peers like Rubio and Bertrand speak to his humanity. “Xolo is teaching me how to make TikToks,” said his mother in “Cobra Kai”, between laughs that denounce more pranks than videos.

That where people, the maternal drive and the passion of his parents for his Latin roots (his first name is Romario Xolo, like the Brazilian soccer player and Xolotl, the Nahuatl divinity of fire and lightning), have been the springboard on which his talent has taken the big leap and has allowed him to be one of the most successful young Latinos in Hollywood. Maridueña feels “grateful and committed to his role of representing the Latino community and being an example for other kids. It’s something I never forget.

