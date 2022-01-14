Yalitza Aparicio posed with ‘crop top’ and ‘jeans’ on Instagram: turned on the Internet: photos | Famous

If you don’t believe it the following video compiles her best looks.
Diego Medel, the Michoacan genius behind the colorful dresses of Ángela Aguilar
And it is that both have a very similar style, since they combine pieces of modern clothing with embroidered garments that are made by Mexican artisans.
In addition, the two are characterized by wearing their ultra straight hair, which they stylize with a neat line in the middle of their hair.
Thanks to these similarities, on some occasions their photos on Instagram show that their “outfits” are very similar and several of their fans have already noticed.
For example, on vacation in France, Angela showed off a fitted maxi dress and a hat.
While Yalitza wore a similar but striped garment with a hat of the same color in Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca.
In jeans and a crop top, Yalitza Aparicio posed as Ángela Aguilar
The actress of ‘Roma’ (2018) visited the town of San Esteban Atatlahuca, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico.
So she decided to immortalize it with a photograph for her Instagram, posing next to the sign with the name of the place and showing off a very fresh and jovial outfit: a flowered crop top and a pair of jeans.
The photograph generated positive reactions among Yalitza’s followers, because, apart from calling her “beautiful”, there were those who gave her good wishes or ingenious compliments: “Physically you are beautiful, but mentally you are a Goddess”, “My Yali, that life always smile at you” or “You look very pretty and with that little smile, you became my treasure and my sun”.
It is not the first time that Yalitza Aparicio uses a ‘crop top’
Yalitza was present paying tribute to her indigenous roots, since her elegant white tailored suit had indigenous embroidery in cream tones and to complement the ‘look’ she wore a nude-colored ‘crop top’ that gave her a very special touch. minimalist in its style.
In an interview for ‘Sale el sol’, the Spanish singer-songwriter explained that inviting the Mexican was because Yalitza represents very important values for him: authenticity and effort.
Similarly, they are fans of each other and discovered it when they met after a concert he gave in Puebla, Mexico.
