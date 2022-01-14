Yordenis Ugás is reunited with his mother in Panama

The triumph against Manny Pacquiao or some other achievement from his native Cuba will not be more emotional for Yordenis Ugas that this reunion with his mother , precisely in Panama .

Through his official instagram, Yordenis Ugás said that he was grateful to spend a few days with his mother in Panama, two years after seeing her for the last time.

“I am grateful to have spent a few days in Panama with my mother. Two years the last time I saw her in this same country,” said the Cuban boxer.

AUGUST, A GREAT MONTH FOR UGÁS

On August 22, 2021, Yordenis Ugás managed to defeat the historic Manny by unanimous decision. Pacquiao after 12 rounds in Las Vegas, being at that time, a boxer that many began to follow and know before what was the last fight of the historic Filipino.

https://twitter.com/YordenisUgas/status/1481289209164017669 I’m grateful I spent a few days in Panama with my mom. Two years the last time I saw her in this same country. This reunion will give me the fuel and motivation to work hard for what is to come. my mother, including my faith. As a child we had nothing, only faith. pic.twitter.com/wQcHcgajfG — Yordenis Ugas (@YordenisUgas) January 12, 2022

With a million dollars as a purse, Yordenis Ugás was listed after this fight with Manny Pacquiao.

THE TRIP TO PANAMA

“With the favor of God, I hope this reunion gives me the fuel and motivation to work hard for what is to come,” explained Ugás, during that visit to Panama to visit his mother.

In addition, he made it clear that as a child, his mother gave him everything despite “having nothing”, but the faith of fighting for a better tomorrow led them to be what they became today.

At the beginning of the month, Ugás visited our legend Roberto ‘Mano de Piedra’ Durán, during his stay in Panama.