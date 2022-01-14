You.com, the search engine that changes the rules and threatens Google

Google has a more than 90 percent share of the Internet search engine market. Its closest competitor, Bing, doesn’t even reach 5 percent. Nothing seems to threaten his leadership. But this is the challenge You.com, a new actor who has set out to change the rules of the game.

Until now, the main search engines had tried to imitate Google’s successful scheme, based on crawlers that index websites and algorithms that anticipate what users need. This was even done by DuckDuckGo and Brave Search, other privacy-focused alternatives.

“It is a bit crazy that at this moment there is this monopolistic monolith that decides what you read, what you consume, what you buy, and you have no control over it,” Richard Socher, the CEO of You.com, had advanced when the search engine was released in its beta phase in November 2021.

You.com’s goal is to stop web searches from being dependent on advertising bias and SEO, to give users more control over their interaction on the internet. He will be successful? That’s how you’re trying.

What makes You.com different?

A new interface

You.com ditches the linear list of links found on most search engines and instead offers you a grid of responses organized by sources, which are grouped into generic categories like “web results” and “news.” In addition, it offers sections with specific results for platforms such as Wikipedia, Reddit, Twitter or Instagram, among other sources.

Summarize the web

One of the main features of You.com is that it presents you with a summary of the results, which eliminates the need for you to open several tabs, but only those that really contain what you are looking for.

Manage fonts

You.com’s list of default news sources is based on research by AllSides, a company that assesses political bias in the media. “Our team chose to show more neutral sources on the list,” says the entity.

However, You.com allows you to manage your favorite sources so that they are the first results you see, saving you time and avoiding relying on the algorithm. This way, if you trust or prefer to give priority to some sites, you may see it sooner.

no ads

Unlike other search engines, especially Google, You.com lacks ads, which generally track your activity on the web. However, it has not ruled out the possibility of offering ads that respect privacy. “We have made a public commitment to never offer targeted ads that invade privacy, but we may explore private ads in the future,” the search engine says.

Focus on privacy

The engine claims to be more private than Google and even beats Duck and Go in this area. When you turn on private mode, You.com never stores your queries, preferences, or locations. It only stores data to prevent attacks and misuse of servers, he says.

Even when it comes to searches that require information from other sites and applications, such as weather data, the queries originate from You.com’s IP, so no one will know who made the query.

Depending on the engine, it also does not use trackers like Google Analytics. And it only uses cookies to allow authentication and personalization of the search profile, but they are not used to track your activity on the web. In private or incognito mode, it does not use them.

