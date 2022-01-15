2024 Caribbean Series will be played at Marlins Stadium

The Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC) and the Miami Marlins signed an agreement on Friday to bring the 2024 Caribbean Series to Little Havana’s LoanDepot Park.

“Today we complete all the details and sign the agreement. The Caribbean Series will return to Miami,” Juan Francisco Puello Herrera, president of the entity that brings together the Caribbean winter baseball leagues, told ESPN Digital.

Next venues of the Caribbean Series Year Country 2022 Santo Domingo, DR 2023 Greater Caracas (Caracas-La Guaira), Venezuela 2024 Miami, United States 2025 Mexicali, Mexico 2026 Puerto Rico (City to be determined) 2027 Hermosillo, Mexico

“I want to highlight the great effort put in by my work team, headed by Ramón Ruiz, and by the Marlins, their senior vice president of strategy and development, Mr. Adam Jones,” said Puello Herrera.

The small Latin American World Series annually faces the champion teams of the winter baseball tournaments of Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

Miami hosted the event in 1990 (Orange Bowl Stadium) and 1991 (Bobby Maduro Stadium).

Puello Herrera also informed ESPN Digital of the schedule of venues that the Caribbean Series will have until 2027.

This year’s edition will be held at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic, from January 28 to February 3, the 2023 edition in Gran Caracas (it will be decided later between Caracas and La Guaira). Venezuela and that of 2024 in Miami.

In 2025 it will be played in Mexicali, Mexico; in 2026 in Puerto Rico (city to be determined) and in 2027 in Hermosillo, Mexico.