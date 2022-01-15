A star is born: Ludwika Paleta’s son debuted as an actor

Nicolás Haza Paleta is 22 years old, he is the son of the Polish actress Ludwika Paleta and the Mexican director (in addition to being an actor) Plutarco Haza. Their firstborn lives up to the gifts of his parents and is making them proud. In addition, his work range includes his work as a filmmaker, singer and now, as was said, he will be an actor.

Ludwika Paleta, who made her talent explode in the Aztec country and thanks to that today she is recognized worldwide, expressed herself before the imminent stardom of her son Nicolás: “I have been acting for 30 years, besides that it is my job, it is my passion and If Nico wants to continue doing the same thing I do, I can only support him, applaud him”.

