Abinader travels this Sunday to Madrid, Spain, where he will participate in FITUR 2022

President Luis Abinader will travel this Sunday to Madrid, Spain, accompanied by a small entourage to participate in the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), where he will exhaust an intense agenda of activities and work meetings.

The planned activities include meetings with the King of Spain, Felipe VI, and with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez. He will also hold a meeting with the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida.

Within the FITUR 2022 framework, the president will hold meetings with the Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), with hoteliers who have significant investments in the country and other work meetings at the Dominican Republic stand.

President Abinader will leave on a commercial flight this Sunday night from the Punta Cana airport, and will be accompanied by the Administrative Ministers of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, and Tourism, David Collado. Also, Eilyn Beltrán, special assistant and secretary of the cabinet of the president; Mercedes Pichardo, his personal assistant and Major General Celin Rubio, head of the Presidential Security Corps.

The same day of your arrival you will visit the Dominican embassy at 1:00 in the afternoon, where you will have a lunch offered by Ambassador Juan Bolivar Díaz.

Later, he will be present at a press conference with the Bahía Príncipe Hotel Group, the Banco Popular Dominicano and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), this activity will be at 3:00 in the afternoon.

The Dominican leader will take advantage of his presence in Spain to hold a meeting, on Monday the 17th, with PRM leaders from the different sections of Europe. Then, together with his entourage, he will participate in a dinner at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, offered by directors of Atlético de Madrid and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

On Tuesday, January 18, in the morning hours, the president will attend the XI EXCELTUR Tourism Excellence Forum, “New Challenges and Policies, to Address the Evolution of the Tourism Model”, in which he will intervene with the theme “Dominican: A benchmark country of Spanish tourism internationalization”.

In this forum, you will have a dialogue with Encarna Piñero, chief executive of Grupo Piñero, owner of hotels and other tourism investments in Punta Cana, Samaná, Río San Juan and La Romana.

At noon, President Abinader will attend a ceremony at the Instituto de Empresa (IE), where, under the auspices of the UNWTO, the country will be awarded some 100 scholarships for Dominican students in tourism.

Subsequently, Luis Abinader will participate in a lunch offered by the Ministry of Tourism together with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), for more than 300 tour operators, hoteliers and investors from the Spanish, German, Portuguese and French markets. Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) and the Minister of Tourism David Collado will be present.

In the afternoon, he will have a speech at the inauguration of the IV Hispanic-Dominican Forum of Entrepreneurs and Merchants of the Community of Madrid.

On Wednesday, January 19, when FITUR is inaugurated, the Dominican president, together with Their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain, will lead this act and then make the traditional tour of the fair’s pavilions with them.

At the conclusion of the participation of the Dominican Head of State in said tour, he moved to the Stand of the Dominican Republic, a partner country of this FITUR 2022, to welcome the King and Queen, who will arrive and remain there for several minutes.

Ministers Paliza and Collado will also be present, as well as the Dominican ambassador to Spain, Juan Bolívar Díaz, and the permanent ambassador to the UNWTO, Aníbal de Castro.

Then the President will participate in the protocol signing of Minister Collado with the Iberia airline.

At 2:00 the Dominican president is received at the Zarzuela Palace by His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain, who will offer him a lunch.

Upon his departure from the Zarzuela, President Abinader will meet at the Dominican stand at FITUR, with executives from the Punta Cana-Macao Energy Consortium (CEPEM), and later with the Spanish Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, María Reyes Maroto.

For 5:20 in the afternoon, the participation of the Dominican president in the Excelencias CND 2021 Awards ceremony is scheduled.

The day ends at night, with President Abinader attending the traditional dinner offered by Banco Popular to investors and businessmen participating in FITUR.

On Thursday, January 20, President Abinader’s work program begins with a breakfast organized by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization, to present the Bergatin projects in Puerto Plata, Projects in the Colonial City and Miches, with the participation of Secretary General Pololikashvili.

At 11:00 in the morning, Abinader will be received at the Moncloa Palace by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez. He will be accompanied by the ministers Paliza, Collado, and the accredited Dominican ambassador in Spain, Juan Bolivar Díaz.

At the end of this meeting, the president goes to the FITUR headquarters where he will have several work meetings, together with Minister Collado, at the Dominican Stand.

Later, outside of FITUR, Abinader will hold separate meetings with the main Spanish hotel chains established in the DR.

At 6:00 in the afternoon he meets with José Luis Martínez Almeida, Mayor of Madrid. And later they move to the Plaza de Cibeles for a brief light ceremony with the colors of the Dominican flag in the water fountain.

Thursday’s activities end with the president’s attendance at the also traditional dinner offered by the Banco de Reservas to those who participate in FITUR.

On Friday the 21st, Abinader will participate in the breakfast offered by the Ministry of Tourism to the journalists who attend FITUR, then he will be present at the presentation of the Master Plan of the Cabo Rojo Tourism Development Project in Pedernales, an activity coordinated by the General Directorate of Public Private Partnerships.