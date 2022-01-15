Adalia Rose, the youtuber who suffered from the disease that inspired “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”, passed away

Adalia Rose passed away at the age of 15. She was the inspiration for the masterpiece “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”. Infobae composition.

The end of one of the youtubers most popular in recent years and who had a disease that was the inspiration for the writing of a fiction book at the beginning of the 20th century and made into a film in 2008. A story that allowed the making of one of the most important films in the world film to understand various realities. Adalia Rose Williams, known worldwide for its videos of Youtube, passed away last Wednesday at the age of 15.

The little girl was born in Austin, Texas, and suffered from Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, the most severe state of progeria. This rare genetic condition, which affects less than 500 children in the world, causes accelerated aging of the body’s organs and tissues. Children with this disorder are known to have a life expectancy that does not exceed 20 years, and that on average is set at 13.

The announcement of his death was published on his social networks, by his family who lives in Texas. Her family paid tribute to the teenager on Facebook and says that she “no longer has pain.”

“On January 12, 2022 at 7 pm Adalia Rose Williams was released from this world. She went into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched millions of people and left the biggest mark on everyone who knew her. She no longer suffers and is now dancing to all the music she loves. I really wish this wasn’t our reality, but unfortunately it is. We want to thank everyone who loved and supported her. Thank you to all of her doctors and nurses who worked for years to keep her healthy. The family now wishes to mourn this great loss in private.”, reads the statement released in its social networks.

Announcement of the death of Adalia Rose on Instagram. Photo: diffusion.

With more than 70 million visits and more than 2.9 million followers on his channel Youtube, Adalia charmed children and adults with her outgoing personality and not letting herself be defeated despite the fact that her illness made her suffer by affecting the different organs and tissues of the body. That day it happened in 2012 when her mother, Natalia Pallance, decided to create a YouTube channel to have fun with her daughter, without imagining then what would be about to happen.

From the third month of pregnancy, the doctors told Pallance that something in the development of the fetus was not going well. She was a single mother and the diagnosis, she confesses, left her devastated. “It was just her and me. Honestly, I felt lost.” told The Sun.

“That was one of the symptoms that appeared first and then it was also that the skin on her belly was very tight and had a different look,” Adalia’s mother, Natalia Pallante, told the New Zealand Herald in 2018.

That is how the videos together began, which reached an extraordinary number of visits and reactions on social networks. In those recordings, Adalia danced, sang, played with her stepfather Brian and prepared beauty tutorials. She always considered herself “a diva, because she always gets what she wants”. The last video is the family welcoming Baby Luke, uploaded at the end of November last year.

Progeria was identified as such in 1886 by the British doctor Jonathan Hutchinson and was described byHastings Gilford in 1987, two men who would give the name to the syndrome.

Adalia dances with her mother in one of her recordings (Photo: Youtube @AdaliaRose)

HIS ILLNESS WAS PLASMED IN “THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON”

Beyond her personality and motivation to move forward, the illness that Adalia Rose suffered for David Fincher’s film, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. This film achieved great reception in the public where actors such as Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Elle Fanninf or Julia Ormond.

Note that the film was inspired by the work of American author F. Scott Fitzgerald, when his book “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” was first published in Collier’s magazine on May 27, 1922. It is in this where the writer talks about a similar condition that accelerated human aging. A work in which David Fincher took reference to launch it on the big screen in 2008, reflecting a disease that continues to this day in citizens who seek to get a smile as Adalia did.

Fitzgerald is recognized as one of the best American authors of the 20th century, whose works are paradigmatic of the era of jazz. He passed away at the age of 44.

First appearance of the work on page 5 of Collier’s magazine, on May 27, 1922. Photo: diffusion.

Released at the end of 2008 and based on Fitzgerald’s work, it reflected the illness that Adalia suffered from because tells the story of a man who would be born with the body of an 80-year-old person and who over time becomes younger. The film was nominated in 2009 for 13 Academy Awards, where they participated as best film, best director, best actress and best supporting actor. However, he managed to win the oscar’s to best production design, best visual effects, and best makeup and hair.

The youtuber was the main inspiration to make the Benjamin Button movie.

