Adamari López revealed that she was infected with covid-19

TOdamari López has tested positive for covid-19, This was reported through some videos published in the stories of his Instagram account.

After several days of absence in “Hoy Día”, the Puerto Rican driver revealed the reason why she was not appearing on the screens from Telemundo’s morning show.

“Hello hello my beautiful people, a very big kiss for everyone. I know many of you have been wondering why I haven’t been on the show for a few days. I have felt a little sick, I thought I had a cold but I have done the covid tests and the result has come out positive“, López said in his stories.

The Puerto Rican added that she will be taking care of herself and away until her covid test result is negative and she is fine.

“I just wanted to let you know. I thank you very much for your love, your support and solidarity and I hope to continue counting on your prayers and good wishes.” expressed the host of Hoy Día and former partner of the dancer Toni Costa.

Without much more to add, Adamari López said goodbye to his followers. So far, the Puerto Rican has not made another publication on her Instagram account.

Toni Costa had covid

On Christmas Eve, Toni Costa reported that he could not spend such a special celebration with Alaïa and Adamari because he had tested positive for covid.

“I love having these beautiful memories with my princess, so that she always has memories with her parents. Unfortunately, COVID got in the way this Christmas and this morning I tested positive, so today I won’t be able to be by his side or tomorrow to see his happy face opening his gifts that make him so excited and she deserves so much for being the best daughter in the world, ”said the Spaniard when reporting the contagion.

Likewise, days later he reported that his new covid test result was negative.

“Hello, how are you here? I’m happy because I’m double negative for covid, so it’s gone from my body, I’m happy, it has a lot to do with how you eat, how you take care of yourself,” he said.

