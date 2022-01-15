Adamari López tests positive for covid-19, as confirmed through Instagram

Adamari López tested positive for covid-19, and reported it through his Instagram Stories, after was absent in the latest broadcasts his program “Today”.

Through some videos, the puerto rican driver began: “Hello my beautiful people, a very big kiss for everyone, I know that many have been wondering because i’m not in the show since a few days.”

“I have felt a little sick, I thought I had a pretty bad cold but I have done the Covid tests and the result has been positive“, he confirmed.

With the best attitude and a big smile, Adamari Lopez commented what will be your measures in this regard: “I will be taking care of myself and stay away for a few more days until I understand that my result is negative and that I’m fine, and I just wanted to let you know”

Adamari López on Instagram.

Adamari López tested positive for Covid

And finally, he thanked his fans for their support: “I thank you very much for your love, your support, your solidarity and I hope to continue counting on your prayers and good wishes and thank you always for being attentive, God bless you very much”.

Before her recent Instagram Stories, Adamari Lopez published a meme about his possible contagion, as well as a photograph with her daughter Alaia and a balloon tower.

Adamari López on Instagram.