Alejandro Zendejas prepares signing with America

Although Alejandro Zendejas already had minutes with Necaxa on Matchday 1 of this Closure 2022, his arrival at America it is imminent. The Mexican-American did not even appear tonight on the campus of Paul Guede.

Zendejas didn’t even go to the bench for tonight’s game in which Lightning receives the scratched from Javier Aguirre at Victoria Stadium.

This is because the player is close to sign with america and therefore will no longer have participation with the hydro-warm team after passing through Chivas.

NICO CASTILLO RETURNS

After playing his first 11 minutes in the MX League with Necaxa, Nicholas Castillo now he is a starter in the set of Guede. It will be the first time that the Chilean is a starter after his last game starting in an eleven when he was part of the America the November 8, 2019, that is, two years and two months after the duel between azulcremas and Veracruz.

All this prior to health problem that he had and that took him away from the courts until his recovery last year when he emigrated to Brazilian soccer with the Youth Sport Club.

On the other hand, the ownership of Jorge “Magician” Valdivia to pair with Castle On offense, the also Chilean has not had a good time in Mexican soccer after his time in Morelia and Mazatlan with just 357 minutes played between the two clubs.

LUIS ROMO DEBUTS WITH RAYADOS



In the Gang drew attention that blunt entered as a starter in the DT lineup Javier Aguirre, after this week he joined the albiazul squad after overcoming COVID-19.