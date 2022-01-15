Alfredo Adame denied his three biological children, product of his marriage to Mary Paz Banquells | Famous

The family tragedy between the driver and his young children broke out in the media in 2018, when the 63-year-old artist divorced actress Mary Paz Banquells, sister of Rocío Banquells.

The young people have also distanced themselves from their father, although the minor approached him again at the end of 2020, when the actor tested positive for coronavirus.

Now, it seems the relationship is further than ever from being restored.

When asked by a reporter why he denied his biological children, Alfredo replied:

“No, they are not my children, they do not carry my blood and they are not my children… I totally ignore them and I disinherited them a year ago.”

When asked “why do you claim that they are not your children?” emphasized:

“Well, because I don’t want them to be my children.”

“The truth is that he was being cautious with that, he wasn’t talking so much. The last straw was that he insulted me in that way for something that wasn’t even to bother him. When your dad calls you ‘shitty asshole,’ well no I wanted to talk to him,” the young man told the Chismorreo TV show at the time.

Previously, Alfredo said that he felt offended that his son was denigrated with insults alluding to his sexual orientation.

“Do you think it’s nice to be told ‘your son is a whore’? It’s an attack. I told him ‘Sebastián, please be careful’. After several interviews came and I told him ‘don’t give interviews in that sense, I told you not to give interviews!’ and that’s when I told him, ‘Cabrón, I told you,’ and that’s where the relationship ended,” the actor told the SNSerio show.

“The estrangement with my dad was not because of the divorce issue. I respect that; It’s your divorce, it’s your problem. The decision to distance myself from my father was for personal reasons, because I am at a point in my life where I seek to grow as a person, as a human being. I seek peace, I seek happiness in my life. After analyzing it, I made the decision that there were people who had to be cut from my life, “he told various media.

According to Sebastián, his brother Alejandro, 28, sympathized with him and that is why his father rejected them.

Alfredo has also humiliated his children by saying that he took away their last name and that they are only looking for him to “steal” him.

“I have no relationship with him, nor does he make me sentimental, nor do I need him, nor do I need him, nor absolutely anything … His name is Diego Banquells, he is not Adame … because I want him not to be Adame. He is not a worthy representative of the surname Adame, “he said on the program Venga la alegría.

As for Mary Paz, the artist said that she will not get “anything” when distributing the goods.

“We are already divorced, nothing else remains for the division of property, which does not touch her because I am married for separate property and she never put a peso split in half and the pension, this, fix it,” he said.