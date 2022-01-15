Alphonso Davies case: Myocarditis, the disease that alerts sports, a consequence of COVID-19?

Medical experts assure that the coronavirus has not been a factor in cases such as that of Christian Eriksen or Sergio Agüero, However, the increase in athletes and soccer players with heart problems in recent months has ignited the debate again, and sets off alarms again.

The last case was that of Canadian winger Alphonso Davies, who will miss the next qualifying duels for the ‘Maple Leaf’ team due to myocarditis, this was announced this Friday by Bayern Münich.

“In Phonzie’s case, the follow-up we do on all the players who have had coronavirus has revealed signs of mild inflammation. of the heart muscle” were the words of coach Julian Naggelsmann, which have once again alerted the world.

A similar situation drew attention to Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who at the African Cup of Nations along with two other of his teammates also appears to have symptoms of myocarditis, shortly after testing positive for COVID-19.

Other cases of heart attacks

According to GoodSciencing.com, more than 276 athletes around the world, as of December 15 of last year, They suffered heart problems. It is not detected that this is due to COVID-19 in all cases.

Even experts revealed that Christian Eriksen had not tested positive for coronavirus and was not vaccinated either.. The Danish collapsed last summer during the match in which Denmark played against Finland in a dramatic event, in which the doctors say that there were times when the Inter Milan footballer lost his life.

Other cases that have drawn attention are France Martin Terrier, Rennes striker who was substituted after experiencing chest pains; Pyotr Zielinsky Napoli midfielder, also gave the scare when leaving the field after 19 minutes in the duel between Napoli and Empoli, pointing out that it was difficult for him to breathe and touching his neck.

Also well remembered is the Adama Traore, Sheriff of Tiraspol footballer who collapsed holding his chest during a UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid. The footballer left the field, but it all ended in shock.

In November last year, charlie wyke, 28-year-old striker who plays for English third-tier club Wigan, suffered a cardiac arrest in full training. Club manager Leam Richardson saved the player’s life by performing CPR.

Colombian soccer player Edwin Cardona was another of those who had to stop after suffering myocarditis after testing positive due to coronavirus, a similar case to the one experienced by Julio César Domínguez, central defender of Mexico.

Nonetheless, Medical experts say that many of these cases have nothing to do with the coronavirus, especially when talking about the case of Eriksen and Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero.

“Everyone is jumping to the conclusion that it’s Covid-related or worse, that vaccine-associated myocarditis may be responsible.” of this series of heart problems that we are seeing in soccer players,” he said, adding: “I can say you know that Eriksen’s arrest had nothing to do with COVID or the vaccine, or the heart scare of Agüero” assured Sanjay Sharma, a renowned sports cardiologist in the United Kingdom.