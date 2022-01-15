Amari Cooper fined for ‘fault’ by the NBA

In the run-up to this weekend’s wild-card round game, the wide receiver had to pay nearly $15,000 to the league for his behavior in an NBA game.

This Sunday January 16, Dallas Cowboys will play a game again Playoffs on the National Football League (NFL) after three seasons, when he welcomes Arlington to San Francisco 49ers, not without first being in the controversy because of Amari Cooper.

One of its star receivers was punished by the competition due to the violation of the safety and health protocol to combat the Coronavirus, with the payment of $14,650 dollars, and the reason for this has to do with nothing less than the National Basketball Association (NBA).

What happened? Well, Cooper went as an assistant to the game of Dallas Mavericks in view of Golden State Warriors, where he shared the front row with his partner CeeDee Lamb, and the launcher of Los Angeles DodgersClayton Kershaw, without wearing a protective mask.

Dallas Cowboys figure fined for NBA ‘fault’



However, it was not the only event to which the receiver appeared without respecting the sanitary measures, since together with the cornerback Trevon Diggs was in the Cotton Bowl of college football, where Alabama defeated Cincinnati.

The issue is that Cooper is not vaccinated against the Coronavirus, unlike his teammates, which is why neither Lamb nor Diggs were sanctioned by the NFL, and he was also infected with COVID-19, missing the Cowboys duels against Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. Bit of a problem.