Amari Cooper was fined for violating COVID protocols

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has been fined for attending a basketball game.

According ESPN’s Todd ArcherThe veteran receiver was fined $14,650 by the NFL after attending the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 5. Cooper is being fined for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols as an unvaccinated player. He was seen sitting without a mask with his teammate CeeDee Lamb.

“The NFL fined Amari Cooper $14,650 for violating COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players by attending a Dallas Mavericks game last week and not wearing a mask, according to a source,” Archer says.

Cooper previously missed two games due to COVID-19 in November. He is exempt from daily testing for 90 days, but must still follow much stricter protocols compared to vaccinated players.

The NFL rules state the following for unvaccinated players, per Charean Williams of NBC Sports:

“A player who is not fully vaccinated is prohibited from attending a professional sporting event unless he or she is seated in a separate seating section, such as a suite or owner’s box, is wearing PPE and there are no more than 10 people in that separate seat. section.”

Cooper: ‘There is risk everywhere’

Cooper actually addressed the incident during his January 7 appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan.

