Ana Bárbara ends up on the ground for “playing” with the model: VIDEO

It is no secret to anyone that the famous regional Mexican singer, Ana Bárbara, has always been characterized by her sensual figure and great style in tight clothes.

And it is that at 51 years of age, the singer and songwriter from Potosí has ​​always been the owner of a heart attack figure despite having already become a mother and being the mother figure of Mariana Levy’s children.

Through her social networks, the singer continually shares shocking images of herself with clothes that reveal her best attributes with which she consents to her followers.

But what very few imagine is that the star has taken the “bad step” and will end up on the ground as a result of trying a sexy pose to find the ideal photo.

And it is that the star has always been characterized by being very close to his followers, so he tries to stay very active through publications or even with different dynamics.

But in social networks, the video of a tremendous fall of the singer has begun to go viral, after she was found on a trunk that always appears on her IG account.

took the wrong step

Without fear of what they think of her, it was the same singer who was in charge of sharing the video that brought her to the ground, and she did not hesitate to laugh at the ridicule she had made for trying to be green “mamona bitch”.

Ana Bárbara shared a fun clip on her TikTok account, where she is seen trying a somewhat complicated pose in order to find the best photo to share on her social networks.

Her look, as always, was the best, because she was wearing heels, a miniskirt and a hat, but from one moment to another, she fell and began to laugh, but many followers did not believe her.

It should be noted that at the moment the star fell to the ground, none of those present made the slightest attempt to run to help her, for which some users have assured that it was to attract attention.

Despite the heavy blow she took, the cyber community has questioned whether it was a real fall, as they claim that everything was planned with her to be noticed.

So far the star has not spoken about it or shared how she is or if she was seriously injured, since she has shared her beautiful vacations.

