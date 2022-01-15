Ángela Aguilar had a great resemblance to her cousin who died

Angela Aguilar It has established itself as one of the youngest promises in the world of regional music, because in a short time it has shown that it has talent in its veins, which has made it very successful.

Given her growing popularity, the life of the daughter of Pepe Aguilar It is increasingly relevant both for its followers and for the world of entertainment.

In that sense, it has been revealed that when she was very young, in 2004, one of her cousins ​​died in a tragic accident at the age of 21.

The cousin named Marcela, was the daughter of half-sister Pepe Aguilar, and lost her life in a tragic car accident, an event that marked her entire family.

The Aguilar dynasty began with Anthony Aguilar, one of the most emblematic singers in the musical history of Mexico, who married the actress Flor Silvestre, to start the successful family.

It is worth mentioning that the actress had a family before joining the singer, as she was married to Francisco Rubiales, better known as Paco Malgesto.

It is known that Malgesto and Flor Silvestre had two children, Francisco and Marcela Rubiales, who also dedicated themselves to show business, but did not have the same success as the Aguilars.

Marcela Rubiales had a daughter named Marcela Fernanda Barbara Fuente Rubiales, cousin of singer Ángela Aguilar and her brothers Leonardo, Aneliz and Emiliano.

Unfortunately, on February 28, 2004, when Marcela was 21 years old, she died in a terrible accident, an event that broke the hearts of her mother, grandmother and her entire family.

Currently, Marcela Rubiales continues to remember her through her social networks with photos and nostalgic messages. The images reveal the great resemblance between Ángela Aguilar and Marcela Fernanda, who was never known if she shared the same talent.

