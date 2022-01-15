Another one! Michael Rivera spoke out in the face of his family’s problem

It all started when the eldest daughter of Jenni Rivera, Chiquis, assured on her social networks that her aunt Rosie had stolen 80 thousand dollars from one of her mother’s companies, despite being in charge of business. “I just realized that a couple of years ago someone was stealing from Jenni Rivera Fashion, someone very close to Rosie and Rosie knew it (…) It was like 80 thousand dollars that were stolen from Jenni Rivera Fashion. Rosie already paid for it all. Maybe Rosie is not a thief, maybe Rosie did not steal, but she was not honest, she did not tell my brothers, “he said at the time.

“We had our doubts for a long time, but I didn’t want to go into that subject because I knew it would cause problems. In January 2021, I decided to listen to my brother and hire a lawyer to find out how the business finances and the fund my mother left were, “said the host of ‘Chiquis and Chill’.

Now, the eldest son of the Diva de la Banda spoke out in the face of the family problem that has arisen and gave his opinion on the matter. “For as long as I can remember, it’s always been shit…”, he said on his Twitter account.

In addition, he described his mother’s family as “angry people or people who do not speak to each other.” “All I ever wanted was for my family to come together and be a family…I am no longer torturing myself believing that,” she wrote in another tweet. Jenicka López also spoke about it on the same social network. “Just so you know, if anything happens to my family or me, my sister and we just got threatened by Brenda and Juan Rivera tonight,” he said in one post.

However, one of the most forceful statements was that of Pedro Rivera Jr. and Lupillo. “Do you know the damage you have caused? Do you know what my sister lived with you? You know it, bro… It’s not good to sail with a saint’s flag because then the truth always comes out, ”Juan Rivera reproached the producer.

Given the problem with Jenni Rivera’s companies, it will be her daughter Jacqie who took charge of the business. “I am excited to take on the role of CEO of these two companies to preserve the legacy and reputation (as well as grow) of these two businesses that my mother left to my Aunt Rosie and now to me,” she said. “I am pleased and grateful to have received the torch of leadership…and I am eager to get started,” she said.