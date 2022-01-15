“As a result of the departure of players, I will have to change the line-up”

The Honduran national team will start this 2022 with a friendly duel against Colombia and your technician Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez, He has referred to that challenge that he considers important for his preparation for the qualifying match against Canada.

Prior to this commitment to the coffee team, the “Bolillo” referred to the setbacks he has had in his microcycle in San Pedro Sula.

“This microcycle has been positive, it is important to have had the opportunity to work with the boys to learn more about Honduran soccer at the league level. We had the opportunity to work well in all aspects, it has enriched and pleased us. In this sense, the work of week was great. For the game we have had complications due to Covid and we have had to replace players who did not have the opportunity to work with us and this disease has limited us all “.

He also took advantage of the moment to analyze the rival, where he highlighted the experience in the choice that Reinaldo Rueda had despite being players from the local league.

“The Colombians come with a team that has not been the starter, but has experience and international matches. We arrived with a league base. It helps us a lot to gain knowledge of the Honduran soccer player and add up, we are very complicated to qualify for Qatar, we are working for both sides, the game against Canada and in 2026. I always say that having this type of microcycles is important and gives us to progress, not the microcycles that journalists or managers sometimes ask for so that the team coach is not vague. This was to work, progress, train and get to know”.

Despite the criticism that has been made at the moment in Colombia, where he has not scored a goal in the last five games, Gómez made his concept clear.

“I like it, they have players with a long journey and ability in the different positions, but unfortunately in recent games they have had that problem of not scoring, but that doesn’t last for Colombia and I want them to qualify, it’s a team that I want a lot and will go to the World Cup. It is difficult, but well positioned”.

HONDURAS WILL APPEAL TO INDIVIDUALITIES

After the variants in the squad due to emergency calls, the Honduran coach does not hide that the plans have changed in his starting 11.

“It is more the individual, the collective is delayed, it is a mechanization that is made of repetition, there the collective can be assembled and here we are going to see its mentality, personality, character. As a result of the departure of players I It’s going to be time to change the lineup for this game.”