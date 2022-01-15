Ayana, daughter of Lupillo Rivera, shows off her hips in tight leggings after exercising

After many months of not posting on his account Instagram, Ayana Rivera He has returned to answer many questions from his fans; In addition, he shared a video in which he shows off his figure in front of the mirror, showing that he has changed his look, now with lighter hair and a little wavy.

In another clip, the singer’s daughter Lupillo Rivera showed off her hips in tight sports leggings; she has always distinguished herself by being very direct in her messages, and wrote: “Hair disheveled after exercise. Honestly, who looks cute after a workout?

Recently the Rivera family is the subject of controversy due to company profits Jenny Rivera Enterprises Y Jenni Rivera Fashion. Everything has caused a confrontation between Lupillo Rivera and his brother Juan, so a reconciliation is difficult. After being asked, “How do you feel about Juan saying all those things about your cousins?” Ayana replied, “The only talent he has is telling lies and snorting cocaine. He is addicted to drugs and stealing money from family members.”

