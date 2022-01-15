Being more than an electric car manufacturer allows Tesla to avoid the crisis of microchips – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

For months, most car manufacturers have been suffering from the microchip crisis, which turned them into a scarce product and forced suspend production of some models for months. Consequently, dealers could not guarantee delivery dates, reducing your sales, and sometimes causing prices to skyrocket. However, among all of them, there is a manufacturer that has seemed not to suffer from this problem. Tesla has continued breaking sales records quarter after quarter selling almost twice as many vehicles in 2021 than in 2020. What is the secret?

Tesla, and in particular its CEO Elon Musk, who is very fond of speaking out on social media, have spoken little on this topic. However, despite this silence, it is becoming increasingly clear that Tesla’s unified computing architecture and control over its software have been, at the very least, an important factor.

Like any other automaker, Tesla couldn’t get the microchips that it had orders in sufficient quantity to meet the production volume of its plants. However, unlike them, being owner of your software, was able to rewrite it and take advantage of available chips from other vendors. “We have used alternative parts and programmed software to mitigate the challenges caused by this shortage,” the company said in its third-quarter 2021 earnings report.

Most of the traditional car manufacturers They don’t have that option. because their computer software and hardware are also under the control of the providers. In fact, as reported New York TimesIn many cases, they also relied on these same vendors to deal with microchip manufacturers, thus losing the clout needed to negotiate with them. In other words, they were disconnected from the supply chain of these materials, which made their situation a little more complicated.

Morris Cohen, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, says that “Tesla, born in Silicon Valley, never outsourced its software, so it writes its own code.” In this way he was able to reprogram the software that runs on the chips that were in short supply to adapt it to those that were not in short supply. “Tesla controlled his destiny,” he adds.

Tesla has become famous throughout the world for having been able to create some of the most desired electric cars on the market, capable of offering incredible yields and accompanied by a very high-quality recharge network. Tesla’s unified computing architecture hasn’t gotten as many headlines, but it has been a considerable competitive advantage since the early days of the company.

Now, several years later, the automobile industry is realizing that there is more to copy from Tesla than its philosophy when it comes to creating electric cars and they must take control of the computer systems of their vehicles. As an example of this change, New York Times reports Mercedes plans to use fewer specialized chips moving on to employing more standardized semiconductors in its next models and writing its own software.