Betis-Sevilla was suspended after a projectile hit a player

The passion overcame the game between Betis and Seville. This Saturday’s duel Copa del Rey was permanently suspended due to Joan Jordan was hit by an object and was left lying on the grass, situation that forced the referee to stop him.

The match was never restarted and in part it was because the Sevilla players refused to continue until safety was guaranteed; Besides that it was his way of protesting the action in which a stick hit his partner on the head.

The fans in Villamarin Stadium had to resign himself to returning home without knowing the definition of the winner in this duel of Round of 16. It is now expected that Real spanish soccer federation determine the sanction and how the winner of the match will be resolved, which at minute 46 was tied 1-1.

The decision was made after the coaches, together with the captains of each club, entered the locker room with the refereeing body to talk about what happened.

This duel of the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in Spain also had Mexican players among those summoned. However, both Andrew Saved, What Diego Lainez Betis and Jesus Manuel “Tecatito” Corona started as substitutes.