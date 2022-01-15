Bob Saget: What the coroners found after the autopsy | Full House | Three times three | Forced parents | celebrity | CHEK

On January 9, the famous actor Bob Saget He was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, United States, during his stand up comedy and live music tour. The cause of death of the 65-year-old actor has not yet been confirmed, however, the autopsy of his body has given more details of what happened to the protagonist of “Full House”.

MORE INFORMATION: This is how the actors of “Full House” reacted to learning of the death of Bob Saget

Hours after the news was known, People magazine reported more details about the death of the actor who, according to the media report, was found by a hotel cleaning employee. Furthermore, they realized that Bob Saget had arranged for a 3pm check out but never checked out. An hour later, housekeeping entered the room and found him unconscious in bed.

Last Monday, the Office of the Medical Examiner Orange County conducted an autopsy and released a statement with the results. What did they find in the analysis carried out by forensics? Next, all the details about the death of the remembered Danny Tanner from “Full House” Y “Fuller Hose”.

MORE INFORMATION: 10 things you didn’t know about Bob Saget

THE AUTOPSY OF BOB SAGET

According to the statement from the authorities, the autopsy found no evidence of drug use or criminal action in the death of Bob Saget. “At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or criminal action”Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement made public by CNN.

“The cause and manner of death are pending further study and investigation, which may take 10-12 weeks to complete.”, added the coroner after the autopsy of Saget’s body.

MORE INFORMATION: What was the curious fascination of Bob Saget after losing several relatives

HOW BOB SAGET’S BODY WAS FOUND

According to police, a hotel staff member found Saget’s body and called the emergency room for a “guest who had no pulse” and “was not breathing.” The report also detailed that Jody Lee Harrison, a member of the hotel’s security team, entered Saget’s room and found him lying on the bed.

The lights were out, according to Harrison, and the actor’s body “in supine position” with the left arm “crossed over the chest while the right arm was on the bed”.

“The room was neat with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, in the closet, and in the bathroom”, police officer Adrián González wrote in his report and added that the comedian had last used his room key at 2:17 am

Ultimately, one of the hotel security staff attempted to perform CPR on Saget after calling 911, but when paramedics arrived at the scene, they had nothing else to do and pronounced him dead.