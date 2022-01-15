Boca already has its star scorer: he signs for two and a half years

Mouth closed one of the great returns to Argentine football in this country market: Daro Benedict put the blue and gold jersey back on.

Olympique de Marseille accepted the offer made by Xeneize and next week will travel to the country to join the training sessions commanded by Sebastin Battaglia.

The transfer was promoted by Juan Román Riquelme, the desire of the footballer himself and Cristian Bragarnik, who made it possible with a series of transfers that this could happen.

It is that Benedetto’s pass also brought with it a dominance of signings in the businessman’s teams: Lisandro Lopez go to Xolos de Tijuana, Walter Bou to Defense and Justice and Elche to settle its debt with Boca for Ivan Marcone.

In this way, the striker will have his second cycle at Xeneize after passing between 2016 and 2019 where he scored 45 goals in 76 games and won three titles.

In addition to having the filming that he was looking for so much after not having minutes both at the Olympique de Marseille and in Elche, where he was on loan.

How is the market for Boca countries?

The Football Council not only closed the signings of Nicols Figal and Benedetto, but they are also looking for two other footballers for whom the negotiations were revived.

These are Ángel Romero, who has not had many offers since he was released in San Lorenzo and Guillermo Pol Frnandez, a Cruz Azul soccer player who is in Argentina for a personal problem.

