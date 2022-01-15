“Bolillo” Gómez announces that Honduras will improvise in its starting 11 against Colombia due to the lack of players

2022-01-14

The Honduran national team will face this Sunday (5:00 PM) its counterpart from Colombia in a friendly match in preparation for the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

The game will be played in Fort Lauderdale and both teams are looking to improve in certain aspects. The Bicolor seeks to win for the first time under the command of Hernán Darío Gómez and the coffee squad cut a streak of five games without scoring.

Maynor Figueroa joined and trained with the Honduran National Team

Regarding that, the “Bolillo” spoke in an interview with the Saque Largo program: “It is a soccer country, this team is important to face and more for us. Right now they are having a hard time with the goal, but their payroll is not to make an account, they are going to get into the World Cup and people are going to calm down, there are experienced coaches, they are one of the three or four best teams in South America” , he indicated.