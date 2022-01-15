Britney Spears explodes against statements from her younger sister

Britney Spears blew up again against her sister Jamie Lynn, accusing her of hanging on her image again in order to sell many copies of her book “Things I Should Have Said”; In addition to denying the statements he made during his visit to the “Good Morning America” ​​program, through a message on his Twitter account.

On January 13, Britney’s younger sister went to an interview with the presenter JuJu Chen, where she spoke of the conflict she has with her sister, assuring that it had nothing to do with the guardianship of the queen of pop, because at the time that This happened, she was 17 years old and pregnant, so her attention was elsewhere, but she pointed out that she was always by her older sister’s side and that she even found a way for her to be free. But what bothered the singer is that Jamie claimed that before coming under her father’s tutelage, the vocalist’s behavior was erratic, paranoid and spiraling.

“My sister said my behavior was out of control. She was never very close to me at the time, 15 years ago, so why are they talking about it unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?

Britney commented that she watched the interview while going through a 40-degree fever and a terrible headache, so she decided that everything that was being said there did not matter to her, but this does not seem to be the case, because she also spoke about what said by her younger sister, regarding the problem they had in 2017 when Jamie Lynn at the Radio Disney Music Awards sang a mix of her sister’s hits and she didn’t like it. The “Zoey 101″ star declared that it was fixed and forgotten with Britney.

“I know it might sound silly to most people, but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was a baby. He never had to work for anything. They always gave her everything!”, expressed the princess of pop.

The singer of “Baby One More Time” finished off by assuring that her family ruined her dreams, that they have always sunk and hurt her, so she feels very upset with them.

“I hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn… The lesson learned from all this is not to trust people, or anyone, make your cats and dogs your family and take care of yourself,” he concluded his message. Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn was not silent and responded on Instagram. “I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. It’s not my fault that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I have worked hard since before I was a teenager. And I have built my career despite being just someone’s little sister,” she wrote.

He added: “There are no sides, and I don’t want drama. But I speak my truth to heal my trauma, so I can close this chapter and move on, and I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what happens, I will always love my older sister and be here for her. It’s time to end the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.”