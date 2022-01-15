California and Several US States Under Tsunami Warning After Tonga Volcano Eruption – NBC Bay Area

A tsunami warning is in effect for Hawaii and the Pacific coast of the United States, after an undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, causing large tsunami waves to crash into the island. coastline and forced people to move to higher ground.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning is in effect for:

California includes the entire coast from the border with Mexico to the border with the state of Oregon, including the San Francisco Bay

Entire Oregon Coast.

The outer coast of Washington, from the border with Oregon to Slip Point, the coast of the Columbia River estuary.

The coast of British Columbia, in Canada.

The interior and exterior coast of southeastern Alaska, from the British Columbia border to Cape Fairweather.

The coast of southern Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, from Cape Fairweather to Unimak Pass.

In Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported waves hitting the shoreline from a foot in Nawiliwili, Kauai, to 2.7 feet in Hanalei.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE IN A WARNING ZONE

Experts recommend the following:

Get out of the water and away from ports, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.

Be alert and follow the instructions of your local emergency officials as they may have more detailed information.

If you feel a strong earthquake or prolonged ground shaking, take immediate protective measures, such as moving inland and/or uphill, preferably on foot.

Do not go to shore to watch the tsunami.

Do not return to shore until local emergency officials

indicate that it is safe to do so. For boat owners, When weather and conditions allow, move your boat to

sea ​​to a depth of at least 180 feet. If you are at sea, avoid entering shallow waters, ports,

marinas, bays and inlets to avoid floating and

submerged debris and strong currents.



There were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage, as communications with the small nation remained cut for hours after the eruption.

In Tonga, video posted on social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas, swirling around houses and buildings.

Satellite images showed a huge eruption, a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom over the blue waters of the Pacific.

The Tonga Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning was declared for the entire archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center showed waves of 2.7 feet were detected.

Residents of American Samoa were alerted to a tsunami warning by local radio stations, as well as by church bells that rang throughout the territory. An outside siren warning system was out of order. Those who lived along the coast quickly moved to higher ground.

As night fell, there were no reports of damage and the Hawaii-based tsunami center canceled the alert.

Authorities in the nearby island nations of Fiji and Samoa also issued warnings, telling people to avoid the coast due to strong currents and dangerous waves. The Japan Meteorological Agency said there may be some slight swelling of the water along Japanese coastlines, but it is not expected to cause any damage.

The Islands Business news site reported that a convoy of police and military troops evacuated King Tupou VI of Tonga from his palace near the coast. He was among the many residents who made their way to higher ground.

The explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano was the latest in a series of spectacular eruptions.

Earlier, the Matangi Tonga news site reported that scientists observed massive explosions, thunder and lightning near the volcano after it began erupting early Friday. Satellite images showed a 3-mile-wide plume rising into the air up to about 12 miles.

More than 1,400 miles away in New Zealand, authorities warned of storm surge from the eruption.

The National Emergency Management Agency said parts of New Zealand could expect “unusual strong currents and unpredictable coastal surges following a major volcanic eruption.”

The volcano is located about 40 miles north of the capital, Nuku’alofa. In late 2014 and early 2015, a series of eruptions in the area created a small new island and disrupted international air travel to the Pacific archipelago for several days.

Tonga is home to some 105,000 people.