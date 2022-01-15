Cervical Cancer: Prevalence in Puerto Rico

For every 100,000 people on the Island, 13 cases of cervical cancer are reported.

90% of cervical cancer cases are due to the human papilloma virus, a sexually transmitted virus that still causes many deaths.

Cancer Cervical cervical cancer affects thousands of women in the world and its diagnosis is more frequent between 35 and 44 years of age. Although over the years the death rate has decreased in the United States thanks to the use of the Pap smear, the test to detect cancer in the neck uterus, the incidence of cases in Puerto Rico remains worrisome.

As recently as February 2021, the Graduate School of Public Health of the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico presented the results of the study “Incidence of cervical cancer uterus in Puerto Rico. Such research, reviewed by the EFE news agency, showed an increase in cases of cervical cancer on the Island by 2.4%, which represents 18% of Puerto Rican women with this disease. According to the study, for every 100,000 people on the island, 13 neck cancer cases uterine, a disease that originates in the lower part of the uterus and begins when healthy cells of the cervix develop mutations in their DNA.

From according to Dr. Yadira Méndez Feliciano, in 90% of cases cancer cervical is due to human papilloma virus, a sexually transmitted virus that still causes many deaths. “It is said that there are about five thousand deaths a year in the United States and Puerto Rico, because the statistics for Puerto Rico are included in the statistics for the United States. And it is the most common sexually transmitted disease that exists. The virus can affect women as soon as they are sexually active. Many times, and even when using a condom, the secretions that come out of the condom during sexual activity may also have the ability to transmit this virus. And the more exposed a patient is, the more relationships or more partners she has, the more likely she is to be infected with the virus, ”explained the obstetrician-gynecologist.

Types of cervical cancer

There are several types of cervical cancer, the two most common being squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma. According to the American Society Against cancer, 9 out of 10 neck cancer cases uterine cervix are squamous cells and these develop “from cells in the exocervix (the outer part of the cervix)” and are most common in the “transformation zone where the exocervix joins the endocervix (the cervix). opening of the cervix). While cervical adenocarcinomas originate “in the producing gland cells of mucus from the endocervix.

treatment options

Regarding treatments for cancer of the cervix there are several alternatives:

*Surgery

*Radiotherapy

*Chemotherapy

*Targeted drug therapy

*Immunotherapy

Treatment depends on several factors, including: the size of the cancer, the patient’s age, and whether she wants to have children. “That will depend on cancer is still at the microscopic or small level or if it is already a large cancer. Cancers that are microscopic or very small may be managed with surgery. But after a certain size, the options become chemoradiation and chemotherapy, that is, radiation with chemotherapy. This also takes into great consideration the age of the patient and their wishes to have a family. Because if it is a cancer that, for example, is microscopic, the patient is young and has not had children, one then resorts to perhaps only removing the neck of the matrix. But more importantly, it largely depends on how big or how advanced it is (cancer)”, explained Dr. Méndez Feliciano.

The specialist in gynecology highlighted that although the human papilloma virus, which in most cases causes cancer cervical, is usually quite aggressive “one thing is the presence of the virus and another thing is the ability that virus has had to change the cells of the cervix and make them pre-cancerous.”

“The patient, who is young and under 30 years old, in 80% of women may have the virus and it is not a bad thing. One thing is that the virus is in the cervix and that I tell patients that it is living there. But now, has it transformed the cells of the cervix? If you have transformed them, you have transformed them so that you have low-grade or high-grade precancerous cells. Then we try with what are the biopsies and we are determining what damage that virus has caused in the little neck of the womb. Depending on the findings, then we are probably going to repeat the biopsies or the cone biopsies, which is this biopsy where one removes a small portion of the cervix,” said the interviewee.