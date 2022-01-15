Chicharito is seen very caramelized with his girlfriend Nicole

Last year a rumor arose that Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was already dating someone, after his separation from Sarah Cohan, mother of his two children. This 2022, the footballer started the year with the right foot and his heart beating a thousand per hour.

The program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ was in charge of publicizing the first images of Chicharito with nicole mcpherson, the young woman with whom he spent Christmas and the New Year in Baja California Sur and with whom he was now seen very caramelized in Miami, Florida.

The couple was caught while playing a soccer shell on a field in that city. In the images we see how the young woman, of Ecuadorian origin, approaches the Mexican striker, at which time he hugs her and gives her a passionate kiss.

The images confirm that the beloved soccer player is happily in love and giving himself a new opportunity in love, after the process of divorce that he faces with the Australian model, with whom he had two children.

His girlfriend is an Ecuadorian model.

Nicole McPherson is known in Ecuador, her native country, for her work as a model and for being the granddaughter of the Glory Gallardo, recognized public official of that country. It is known that she is the mother of a five-year-old boy, the result of her marriage to Reuben Austin.

