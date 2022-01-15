Chivas: The player who wanted to return, but the Flock told him “no”

Despite the fact that the fans are crying out for reinforcements for the Sacred Flock, the board and the coaching staff, in the voice of technical director Marcelo Michel, gave a resounding no to midfielder Marco Fabián de la Mora, who has asked for an opportunity to play and return to the fields with the team of his loves.

“Marco is a great player. I have known him for many years, he is identified with the colors of the institution. It is difficult, because the team is formed and working with a clear idea. That is one more question addressed to the board. You can always have a space, although at the moment it is complicated. If we see it on a level as we know it, it will have more opportunities to have a chance, “explained the helmsman.

IMAGO7



Since the Guard1anes 2021 Tournament concluded, Marco Fabián de la Mora has had no professional activity, so he spent his time traveling and being present on social media, charging for virtual greetings and now, with time on top, he asks for an opportunity, both in Chivas, and in any professional team, to return to the fields.

However, all is not lost for the former Guadalajara, Cruz Azul and Juárez FC player, and everything indicates that the only team that has approached him is Tepatitlán FC of the Expansion League, which Marco is studying the offer and will give an answer soon.

JL