Chronic course of cutaneous lymphoma confirmed in Puerto Rico

The data comes from a retrospective study that describes these patients since 1999.

The study authors contend that more advanced stages of disease have been reported among African American, Hispanic and American population groups.

A retrospective study in Puerto Rico determined that a type of cutaneous lymphoma demonstrates a chronic course of the disease, within patients evaluated between 1999 and 2016.

Mycosis fungoides (MF) is part of the heterogeneous group of cutaneous T-cell lymphomas (CTCL), a rare group of extranodal non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas characterized by their initial localization of lymphocytes T malignant skin.

MF accounts for approximately 55% of cases, while the much rarer form, Sézary syndrome, accounts for approximately 5%, according to the literature, and usually affects people between 55 and 60 years of age. Has a male to female ratio ratio of 2:1, and the majority of these patients are Caucasian (70%), followed by African Americans (14%), Hispanics (9%), and Asians (7%).

In relation to the stages of the disease, they refer to stage I, which is divided into stages IA and IB. In the AI ​​stadiumthe spots, papules, or plaques cover less than 10% of the skin surface. In stage IB, the spots, papules, or plaques cover more than 10% of the skin’s surface, according to the National Cancer Institute.

In stage III, 80% or more of the skin surface is red and may contain spots, papules, plaques, or tumors. The lymph nodes may be abnormal, but they are not cancerous. However, when there is a large number of cells of Sézary in the blood, the disease is called Sézary syndrome (stage IV).

The retrospective analysis of this study with authors attached to the Department of Dermatology of the Medical Sciences Campus reviewed the clinical history of MF patients enrolled in their clinics from 1999 to 2016, including demographics, age at diagnosis, stage at diagnosis, follow-up time, treatment, and stage at study time.

Among the outstanding results, it was found that a total of 53 patients were diagnosed with MF from 1999 to 2016, with a mean follow-up of 89 months.

Of these, 45% were men and at the time of diagnosis, 40% were in stage 1A, 53% in stage 1B, and 7% in stages II to IV.

During data collection, 74% of patients remained stable, 18% improved clinically, and 8% progressed in disease stage. Treatment modalities used included phototherapy, topical steroids, topical and systemic retinoids, methotrexate, topical and systemic chemotherapy, and interferon.

The study identified the majority of MF cases in the north of the island, mainly in San Juan, Carolina, Trujillo Alto, Bayamón, and in municipalities such as Gurabo, Juncos, Toa Baja, and San Lorenzo.

In conclusion, the doctors emphasize that the study reflects the chronic and indolent course of MF, that it has a good prognosis if diagnosed early, as has been shown in recent literature, and that its data should contribute to the understanding and characterization of MF in patients from Puerto Rico.

The etiology of MF is unknown, although there is new evidence that both genomic and chromosomal instability are involved in the appearance of this type of lymphoma, including MF and Sézary syndrome.

Other studies have suggested that Staphylococcus aureus infections and immunosuppression may also play a role in its pathogenesis.

MF usually presents as well-defined, pruritic, erythematous, among others, distributed in non-sun-exposed areas, including the chest, buttocks, lower trunk, and groin, which may progress to infiltrative plaques and tumors. .

The study was published in the Puerto Rico Science Journal of the University of Puerto Rico.

Access the study here.