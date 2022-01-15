Cities after MLB clubs … and they failed

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo got to have an MLB team – on loan – when the Blue Jays combined to play 49 “home” games at Sahlen Field, home of their affiliate of the Triple-A Bisons (who have been around since 1979), in the seasons altered by the 2020 and 2021 pandemics. But this city already had a National League franchise — the original Bisons — from 1879 to 1885, another variant of the Bisons in the American League in 1900 (before they became became the Major League the following year), as well as the BufFeds and Blues in 1914-15 in the Federal League (which is recognized as the Major League).