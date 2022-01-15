Clear message to Madrid! Araújo has no doubts and wants to “continue at Barça”

There are Zero chances that Ronald Araújo considers an exit from FC Barcelona. The ‘Sin Concessions’ program had announced that Real Madrid was very attentive to the contractual situation of the central defender because he is a player who attracts attention in the White House. Florentino Pérez and company considered the charrúa as a great option for 2023, as a free agent, considering that his contract expires and he has not yet renewed it.

The extension of his agreement is one of Barça’s great objectives in 2022, aware that Araújo is attracting the attention not only of Real Madrid, but of several of the big clubs in Europe. In the box culé, however, there is total tranquility regarding its continuity, since the player has made it clear at all times that his intention is to continue at the Camp Nou.

If before there were doubts, after the alleged irruption of the White House, now there is total certainty that Araújo will remain in the culé team. your agent, Flavio Perchman, has spoken on the program ‘Sport 890’ and has made clear the position of its client. Now, it is a matter of Barça getting the formula to renew it, considering that it must first lighten its wage bill.

“Araújo is very happy in Barcelona and wants to continue there”

“Ronald is a Barcelona player, he has a year and a half left on his contract. I don’t give a handle to what transpired about Real Madrid’s interest. He He is very happy in Barcelona and wants to continue there”stated the representative. Thus, the interest of Florentino Pérez and company is not transcendent and remains only a ‘dream’ for the madridistas.

When can Barça renew Araújo?

From the Camp Nou offices they are working exhaustively to get the contracts of Ronald Araújo and Gavi extended. Both expire on June 30 and they are aware that offers may ‘rain’ in the coming months for both of them. That is why at Barça they want to ‘settle’ the issue as soon as possible to avoid any surprise regarding two of the ‘cracks’ that are in the team’s short- and long-term plans.

However, it is not only about the predisposition of both parties to carry out the operation. Barça is obliged to lighten its wage bill in order to generate financial ‘fair play’ and thus renew Araújo and Gavi. yesIt is expected that in the coming weeks the club will work on new exits and contractual readjustments (like that of Samuel Umtiti) so that the two can renew at the end of this month or mid-February. He is the number one priority on the team.