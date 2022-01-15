CoinMarketCap Reportedly Posted 3 Fake SHIB Contract Addresses and Sparked a Firestorm on Twitter

There was a bit of drama on Twitter on Thursday, which lasted until mid-Friday afternoon, when the developers of the popular Shiba Inu (SHIB) token meme released a statement alleging that CoinMarketCap had published three fake SHIB contract addresses. belonging to the Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Solana (SOL) and Terra Luna (LUNA) blockchains. The Shiba Inu team claimed that the addresses were not secure and that CoinMarketCap had refused to fix the alleged error. At press time, the contract addresses are still visible on CoinMarketCap.

Official Statement regarding the recent actions by @CoinMarketCap . pic.twitter.com/DXP2wZRhYC — Shib (@Shibtoken) January 13, 2022

In the early hours of the day, CoinMarketCap issued a response stating that the contract addresses featured on the page were wormhole addresses designed to facilitate cross-chain transactions. According the popular cryptocurrency price tracking site, the Shiba Inu staff did not go through official channels to contact them for further clarification.

Please note that the non-ETH contract addresses on this page @shibtoken are wormhole addresses, which are designed to facilitate cross-chain transactions of wrapped versions of this assethttps://t.co/IhbNBJkwnf — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) January 14, 2022

Even if Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu volunteer project manager, did not comment on the matter, the developer retweeted a post from Twitter user, @wenfloat, which read:

“If they’re going to let scammers add fake contracts to our page (we’re just ERC-20), they should take SHIB down. At least don’t support scams. They’ve been ignoring us for months, where’s their professionalism?”

Shiba Inu are known for their impressive earnings over the last 12 months, as well as their (sometimes overly) enthusiastic investors. Last December, former SHIB influencer and medical question-and-answer platform Ask the Doctor filed a lawsuit against Shytoshi Kusama, alleging defamation, and threatened to reveal his personal identity in court. In response, the site lost roughly 10,000 followers out of 58,000 in a matter of hours, and its Twitter posts were buried in a wave of ridicule, along with hundreds of one-star reviews on TrustPilot (most of which have since been removed). since then).

