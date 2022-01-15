Covid-19: The data on those hospitalized with the coronavirus includes up to 40% of patients admitted for other ailments | Society

Plant reserved for seriously ill patients with covid-19 at the Son Espases hospital in Palma de Mallorca. CATI CLADERA ((EPA) EFE)

The hospital occupation of the sixth wave exceeded two weeks ago the maximum records left by the previous two, according to the data offered every day by the Ministry of Health with information sent by the communities. The more than 17,000 admitted that there are now with the virus far exceed the nearly 10,500 that marked the peaks of the fourth and fifth waves. Those responsible for the centers, however, warn that these comparisons should be made with caution. The reason is that the great contagion capacity of the omicron variant and the fact that the majority of those vaccinated pass the infection very mildly or asymptomatically, has triggered the percentage of patients who, despite being included in the official statistics after giving positive in routine PCR, they are actually being treated for other ailments.

“A few months ago these patients were very few. They represented a small and insignificant number of the total admitted. But recently they have grown a lot as a result of the great increase in the incidence registered among the general population”, explains Virgina Fraile, from the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units, Semicyuc.

EL PAÍS has asked the autonomous communities and a dozen hospitals and specialists, and the data collected (although most have answered that they do not have precise information) reveal that between 25% and 40% of hospitalized patients are in this situation. Julio Mayol, medical director of the Clinical Hospital of Madrid, explains that of the almost 100 patients they currently have who have tested positive when admitted to the center, “two thirds suffer from covid and a third are being treated for other causes, although the virus may be related. At the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, ​​60% of the cases are admitted for acute covid, while the remaining 40% for different pathologies. Jesús Rodríguez Baño, head of infectious diseases at the Virgen de la Macarena Hospital (Seville), places this percentage at 25%. Santiago Moreno, who holds the same position at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital (Madrid), calculates that “approximately 30% of cases are admitted with the virus but do not develop covid.”

Spain does not offer data at the national level that distinguishes between those called hospitalized “with the virus” and “by the virus”. The only community that has advanced any data has been Madrid, in the mouth of its Deputy Minister of Health, Antonio Zapatero: “40% of patients who enter Madrid with a positive PCR do not do so due to covid,” he said last Tuesday.

These percentages are similar to those offered by the countries that have distinguished between both types of patients. The English public health has provided data corresponding to last January 4, when of 13,045 patients admitted with the virus, 8,200 had covid as their “main diagnosis”. This means that in 37.1% of the patients the most important ailment was another. This percentage, moreover, is growing rapidly, since only 11 days before, on December 24, it was 31.7%.

In Denmark, the Statens Serum Institute has observed the same trend when comparing the profile of those hospitalized with the virus between June 30, 2020 and December 18, with those who were admitted between December 1 and 18. In the first group, 82% were treated with a diagnosis of covid, 3% for other respiratory conditions and 15% for other pathologies. This last percentage increased eight points, to 23%, in the second group (and this despite the fact that the omicron variant did not become dominant in Europe until the second half of the month).

The same distortion that accounting for any positive as a covid case causes in the data, regardless of the reason for admission, occurs with those admitted to the ICU and also with the deceased, although in the latter case there are no data to estimate the percentage of reported deaths that are actually due to other causes, explains a spokesman for Health.

Virginia Fraile details how, with the current explosion of cases, the number of “patients who are admitted with a heart attack, stroke, other infections and even falls or traffic accidents” has grown a lot, which end up swelling the official data of the pandemic, when in Actually “they are not covid nor do they need oxygen supplementation due to the virus, although they are isolated to avoid infecting other patients and health personnel.”

This specialist adds that in some cases it is more difficult to rule out that the virus contributes to a patient’s poor condition: “In the case of myocardial infarction, for example, most are asymptomatic and the virus does not cause them problems, but we know that in a small percentage the virus is related to serious coronary conditions”.

Julio Mayol considers that “with the incomplete knowledge of the virus that we have, only associating clinical symptoms with other pathologies and excluding SARS-CoV-2 is something that cannot always be guaranteed except in very obvious cases, such as an accident or someone you know. who has been infected inside the hospital.” “In cases admitted to the emergency room with conditions that may have various causes, such as heart disease, respiratory failure or mesenteric ischemia [problema circulatorio que reduce la llegada de sangre al intestino], it is not possible to rule out the virus as a contributing or triggering factor,” he argues.

Jesús Rodríguez Baño considers that what is important is the coordination between the different specialists. “If the infection does not cause symptoms or these are very mild, the patient is treated by the specialist that corresponds to him according to the reason for admission. It is the most common, but if the symptoms get worse, it is important that we re-evaluate it together with him to see if it is convenient to change the main diagnosis and treatment”, he affirms.

Health and the communities have agreed from the beginning of the pandemic to share data that is comparable and allows the evolution of the pandemic to be followed. Despite this, the answers offered by the autonomies do not coincide in all cases. Thus, while some such as Andalusia, the Basque Country, Navarra and Murcia do not distinguish between patients hospitalized “for the virus” and “with the virus” in the data they send to Health each day, others such as La Rioja and Extremadura ensure that they only include in the daily balance between those hospitalized to patients “who require assistance because they are covid”.

