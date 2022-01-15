Cowboys announce quarterback trade

Getty Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys made a quarterback trade before their wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers of premises.

On Monday, January 10, the Cowboys placed Will Grier on the disabled list, announced the team. It is not yet known what happened to Greer to appear on the disabled list.

Grier was hired in September after the Carolina Panthers released him. The former Gators player — he finished his college career at West Virginia and was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft — spent the regular season inactive as Dallas’ No. 3 quarterback, behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, although the coaching staff what as a player to develop.

“As far as the quarterback position … we thought Will was the best prospect on the market,” coach Mike McCarthy said in September. “I remember when he was selected in the draft, [el entrenador de mariscales de campo] Doug [Nussmeier] he even coached him in Florida…for a year…so I had the opportunity to study him when he played in Carolina two years ago, so we thought together with human resources and the coaching staff that we had very good information about him, and we thought he was going to fit in very well here.”

grier, 26, is under contract through 2022. Assuming he’s retained by the Cowboys, he’ll take up $1,020,408 of the 2022 budget. That will be his base salary, according to Spotrac.com.

DiNucci would replace Grier

Prescott and Rush are the only quarterbacks in the official squad of 53 players. The one who will surely replace Grier as the third quarterback will be the second-year player, Ben DiNucci, who is currently on the practice squad.

“The Cowboys have placed quarterback Will Grier on the disabled list,” the team announced. This puts Ben DiNucci from the practice squad as the third quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.” reported Michael Gehlkenof the Dallas Morning News.

DiNucci hasn’t played since his disastrous performance in 2020, which prompted Dallas to install Rush as Prescott’s direct backup and acquire Grier. That shouldn’t change against San Francisco.

Parsons and Tyron come off the COVID-19 list

On Wednesday, January 12, when the team began full-time training for its first postseason game, the cowboys activated they supported Micah Parsons and left tackle Tyron Smith from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team had already activated cornerback Anthony Brown from the COVID list on Jan. 10, while safety Jayron Kearse was activated from the list on Jan. 13 and earned a one-day roster waiver, meaning he won’t be included in the official template until January 14.

“Coach Mike McCarthy said the team plans to go easy on Kearse in practice Thursday as they work to get into Sunday’s game well,” according to updated team news.

The presence of Parsons and Smith is crucial to Dallas’ chances of advancing to the divisional round. Parsons will be instrumental in slowing down the 49ers’ rushing game, which is seventh-best in the NFL, while Smith will help combat San Francisco’s defensive line, which finished fifth in the league with 48 total sacks.

In response to a question about the 49ers’ “intimidating game,” Parsons said at a press conference on January 12: “I’m from Harrisburg and there the one who bullies is bullied… In the gym there is always someone who bullies, they are everywhere. But at the end of the day, it just takes someone to stand up and fight, and I’ve never turned down a challenge.”

