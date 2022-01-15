Cuban Omar Franco, known for his character Ruperto, is given a new car in Miami

The Carlucho Show team, in Univista TV, surprised the Cuban humorist Omar Franco with a Hyundai brand car, this year’s model.

Franco could not contain his emotion when the keys to his new vehicle were handed over to him on the show.

“Transportation is one of the most important things for the development of the economy,” commented the humorist ironically, referring to the problems in Cuba to move from one place to another.

“The car that I need doesn’t have to be big… With a car to get around, I can solve it”, he said.

“He deserves it because he is a first-class artist and a great human being. Omar Franco blessings”; “What a joy”, are some of the comments that are read in the channel’s publication.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-pUY9Gimg&t=2s

Franco arrived in Miami with his wife in July of last year to visit his son and in August he announced that had requested a license until the end of the year in the humorous program Live the story, from Cuban TV, where he played the character of Ruperto, an elderly man who spent 28 years in a coma and has no recollection of the last transformations of communism..

“The projects that remained in Cuba will be done without me… we’ll see,” said the actor during an interview conducted at that time by Ian Padrón on his program Right to Reply.

In the conversation with the Cuban filmmaker, Franco spoke of his future plans and assured that he would try to work as an actor in Miami, although he did not rule out other jobs.

In September, his followers welcomed the news that the comedian had joined Carlucho’s program, in Univision TV.

In an interview given to The New Herald, Carlucho assured that in their program they would always have the doors open to receive Cuban artists who wish to join the project.

One of them was the humorist Andy Vázquez, who played Facundo in Live the story, and that after his arrival in Miami he also worked with them for two years.

Recommended for you: