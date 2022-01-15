Discover the hidden talent of Ángela Aguilar

Ángela Aguilar, at only 18 years old, is already one of the singers of the moment and is positioned as one of the most listened to and followed artists today, especially on social networks where she already has more than seven million followers and for them she shares postcards related to their work and also to their daily life.

Angela, like any teenager, makes use of Instagram in supremacy and through her stories she has shown that her favorite sport is horse riding. She has shown off Troyano, her beautiful white horse Speedy’s favorite, which was a gift she received from Vicente Fernández in 2019, after learning that the young woman’s favorite horse had died. It is a purebred animal, a miniature horse unique in the world, which is from the Fernández family ranch, where they are raised.

