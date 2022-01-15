Discover the hidden talent of Ángela Aguilar

Ángela Aguilar, at only 18 years old, is already one of the singers of the moment and is positioned as one of the most listened to and followed artists today, especially on social networks where she already has more than seven million followers and for them she shares postcards related to their work and also to their daily life.

Angela, like any teenager, makes use of Instagram in supremacy and through her stories she has shown that her favorite sport is horse riding. She has shown off Troyano, her beautiful white horse Speedy’s favorite, which was a gift she received from Vicente Fernández in 2019, after learning that the young woman’s favorite horse had died. It is a purebred animal, a miniature horse unique in the world, which is from the Fernández family ranch, where they are raised.

Related news

Angela Aguilar She has a family linked to music but she is also a regular at the rodeo and that is why the young woman, in addition to having talent with her voice and the piano, is also talented with horses and loves them deeply, as she has confessed on more than one occasion before the microphones. She has participated and competed in various presentations. But this is not precisely the hidden talent of the young lady.

Source: Instagram @angela_aguilar_

Although riding horses as a sport is one of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter’s favorite practices, it is not the only sport she knows. The interpreter of ‘La Llorona’ has a hidden talent and it is golf. A few weeks ago she was very happy in a field, along with her brother Leonardo.

There will be no other Angela She has to grab her agenda, organize herself to be able to give the shows she has planned in 2022, ride Speedy and play golf, especially to gain experience and empower herself and why not, become as good as with horses.