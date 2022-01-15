Discovery in Medicine about the Divine Maternity of Mary

A recent study reveals that, in every human pregnancy, the mother receives cells from the child, which protect and strengthen the mother’s body until the end of her life.

Medicine suggests the study of Marian theology

Science does not come to confirm the faith of the Church. Rather, it comes to the aid of reason to show that the supernatural realities revealed by God and guarded by the Holy Catholic Church do not contradict the reality of visible things.

In this sense, a recent study carried out at the University of Michigan (USA) shows that, in every human pregnancy, the mother receives cells from her child that are genetically different from her own. Thanks to this discovery of medical and biological science, it can be affirmed that the Virgin Mary not only carried the Divine Child in her womb, but that the cells of Christ himself passed into her bloodstream and remained in her throughout her earthly life.

And even today, since Mary was raised body and soul to heaven, the cells of Christ are in her and form part of her body. This medicinal discovery, based on the knowledge of maternal-fetal microchimerism, transferred to the field of Marian theology, offers us a true source of meditation on the greatness of the one who was chosen to be the Mother of God.

With the result of these studies, it is verified that the union that endures between the Creator and his Blessed Mother are not only spiritual ties, but also physical and we would rightly say, biological and genetic.

A close bond of delivery and protection

Another impressive and at the same time wonderful aspect of this relationship between Mother and Son, presented by recent studies, is the close bond of self-giving and mutual protection, which replicates what exists between the Three Divine Persons, defined by the catechism as a “communion of love”. First, because by procreating, human beings participate in the creative activity of God, which is born of his Love. And second, because when new life appears, through the placenta, cells from the mother enter the child and vice versa, so that mother and son begin to protect and regenerate (love) each other.

