Djokovic to be arrested in Australia after new visa cancellation

SIDNEY — Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will be arrested again this Saturday in Melbourne, after meeting with Australian immigration officials, a day after the country’s authorities canceled his visa for the second time for health and public order reasons.

The court case against the Serbian is expected to end before the start of the Australian Open. Getty Images

It is expected that after that meeting, which began this morning in a place that was not made public to avoid the “media circus”, the 34-year-old Serb will be detained by the immigration authorities, although he will not be able to be deported until the judicial resolution of the case.

Djokovic will be able to meet with his lawyers under the supervision of two customs agents this Saturday, a day in which – according to judicial sources – a hearing in the Federal Court of Australia has been scheduled at 10:15 a.m. local time.

Last night, in an emergency hearing after learning of the new cancellation of Djokovic’s visa, Judge Anthony Kelly of the Federal Circuit Court reported that the case will be transferred to the Federal Court of Australia, which is a higher instance.



The process is expected to end before the start of the Australian Open, which takes place between January 17 and 30 in the city of Melbourne, and in which Djokovic hopes to obtain his tenth title and become the most successful tennis player in the history with 21 Grand Slams.

After several days studying the case, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided at the end of Friday afternoon to cancel Djokovic’s visa again with the intention of expelling him from the country, which could also mean a three-year ban on returning. to Australia.

“Today I have exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Immigration Act to cancel the visa of Mr. Novak Djokovic, based on health and law enforcement reasons as being in the public interest,” the minister said in a terse statement. statement by noting that he weighed “carefully” the information provided by the parties.

Djokovic traveled to Melbourne from Spain on January 5 with a medical exemption so as not to be vaccinated, having recently been infected with Covid-19, although upon arrival the Immigration authorities canceled his visa and detained him.

Last Monday, a court also chaired by Judge Kelly, ordered the tennis player’s release after understanding that he had not been treated “fairly”.

Last Wednesday, Djokovic admitted that his representatives made “human errors” in his declaration to enter Australia, since it was indicated that he had not traveled in the last 14 previous days, but the truth is that he had moved from Serbia to Spain.

In addition, he acknowledged an “error of judgment” after having attended an interview with the French media outlet L’Equipe on December 18 in Belgrade, despite knowing that he had covid-19.