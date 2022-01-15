Does Toni Costa plan to have more children?

Although they have not come out to confirm it, we know that, since April of last year, Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltran They have a love relationship that has given much to talk about, generating a lot of controversy. The main reason is that, apparently, “La bichota” does not have a good relationship with Adamari López, the ex-wife of the Madrid dancer.

But it seems that this has not been an impediment for the new couple, because, apparently, they already have many plans together and there have even been rumors of the possibility of the soon arrival of a son.

The rumor about himself Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltran plan to have children arose when a netizen signed a publication of the model writing: “Beautiful, a real woman. You really do make a nice couple with Toni Costa. Their children are going to be beautiful!”

Source: Instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

So far nothing out of the ordinary, what was surprising was that the Mexican responded to the comment by putting a “like”, implying that she agrees with what her follower expressed and leaving open the possibility of giving her son a little brother Timothy, 4 years old, and Alaïa, the daughter they have in common Toni Costa and Adamari Lopez.

Perhaps, for some people it seems somewhat hasty or a somewhat crazy decision, but the reality is that there is a possibility that, if everything goes well, they plan to start a family together and want to expand it, well, the former beauty queen has so only 26 years old, so he is on the crest of youth.

Timbo Dominguez, the ex-partner of Evelyn Beltrán, recently thanked Adamari Lopez for a gift he gave her before the end of the year. In the story he uploaded on his Instagram you could see a wooden crucifix and a Star of David bought in Israel, and a Christmas card. And, on the photo, he wrote “Thank you Adamari López”.

This makes it clear that, as rumored, Adamari Lopez and Timbo Dominguez they have some kind of relationship. They assure that it is just a friendship, while others bet on a new romance.

We will have to wait to see how everything continues between these four characters who, for the moment, are together, but not scrambled. What do you think?