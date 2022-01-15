Does Toni Costa plan to have more children?

Although they have not come out to confirm it, we know that, since April of last year, Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltran They have a love relationship that has given much to talk about, generating a lot of controversy. The main reason is that, apparently, “La bichota” does not have a good relationship with Adamari López, the ex-wife of the Madrid dancer.

But it seems that this has not been an impediment for the new couple, because, apparently, they already have many plans together and there have even been rumors of the possibility of the soon arrival of a son.

