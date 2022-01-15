“Don’t look up”: a movie to watch with our children | Movie theater

Sick, in the middle of Christmas, I spent time on Netflix. The movie Don’t Look Up caught my attention, especially for its actors: a Leonardo DiCaprio with 30 pounds more and my favorite: Meryl Streep. It is not common to see something that makes you think and that contributes to a society that is crazier every day.

It begins by denouncing the chaos of politicians. Something that we are already tired of suffering, complaining or contemplating, but it deteriorates before our eyes. Here they come to a head. Faced with a discovery, a doctoral student in astronomy and her professor reach out to the president of the United States. This one, for a change, is only interested in money, staying in the position and taking care of her image, which, thanks to her behavior, is on the floor.

According to the discovery, an asteroid will impact the Earth and destroy the planet completely. They communicate with the other scientists and they all confirm that there are only six months left for the Earth to disappear. However, for politicians, the only important thing is not to tell the truth to the public, that the situation does not affect the party in the next elections.

The student cannot understand that the population is being deceived and that, in the face of something so serious, the lives of those of us who inhabit the planet are being played with. With her cheap politics, the president does not tell the truth to the population. And worst of all, he asks scientists not to talk about it.

They show a hypersexualized society, surrounded by rude “artists”, uneducated and obsessed with the number of followers on social networks, willing to do whatever it takes to go viral.

They then try to go to the press. In a television program, the hosts are amazed at the clarity and sincerity of the scientists, while trying to “soften” the news. Here they expose the chaos in social networks: the important thing is the followers, the supposed ‘influencers’ who are often ignorant with many followers, perhaps more ignorant than them.

Actually, the film is a strong criticism of our politicians and some of the media and institutions. But, also, to alleged businessmen, for the barbarities they do to earn money, even if it means that the Earth disappears.

I laughed a lot. It’s really clever to make fun of all those fakers who supposedly work for the good of society. Try watching the movie with your kids, and then ask them what they think.

If you raised them right, you’ll enjoy the conversation, but if you haven’t taught them to think about and appreciate what’s essential for everyone to live in peace, you may need something for the headache. Still, be sure to check it out, it’s a great way to check “where we’re going.”