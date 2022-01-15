Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial area’ at his home

Ed Sheeran wants to go on tour in an electric motorhome 0:46

(CNN) — Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is drawing up plans for an unusual addition to his sprawling estate in the English countryside: a burial chamber.

In an application filed with the local planning authority, architects working on behalf of the superstar submitted drawings for a “burial area”, which would be under a chapel on the grounds of his home in Suffolk, eastern England. .



Last year, the 30-year-old Grammy winner, whose most recent album is called “=” (pronounced “same”), received permission to build a boat-shaped chapel, complete with a spiral staircase and gallery, in your land.

The new planning application, filed Dec. 24, asks that he be able to add a small crypt to the building.

The chapel is being built to “address a significant need for a private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, for the celebration of key life and family milestones, family and social gatherings, marriages (and) baptisms,” according to a document submitted in the original application.

Sheeran has visitors from “all over the world,” including the US, Ireland, Ghana, Nigeria, Asia and Australia, he says.

“Thus, the applicant seeks to provide a space in which he, his family and these different people can withdraw for contemplation, prayer and relaxation, to meet, celebrate and meditate in peace and safe from disturbance.”

Other public documents filed with the application show that Sheeran’s property comprises a large farmhouse, ponds, a meadow, a greenhouse and various outbuildings.

The exact purpose of the burial area was not explained in the planning application.

Sheeran shares his home with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and their daughter, Lyra, who was born in 2020.

CNN has reached out to the singer’s representatives for further comment.

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: “The application is currently under consideration and a decision will be made in due course.”