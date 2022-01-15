‘El Marro’ sentenced to 60 years in prison for kidnapping

Jose Antonio Yepez, “The Marro”, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the crime of kidnapping, reported the Attorney General of Guanajuato.

Through Twitter, the State Prosecutor’s Office indicated that an oral trial court of the Judicial Power of Guanajuato found him guilty to him and his co-authors for the crime of kidnapping.

“The foregoing is supported by the evidence presented by the specialized Public Ministry.”

The Governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez, issued his recognition to the state judiciary and assured that Guanajuato will have no truce with criminals.

“My recognition to the @FGEGUANAJUATO and @PoderJudicialGT, in #GTO we have strong institutions to guarantee justice with the full weight of the law to those who break it,” he said.

On March 4, the governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue released unpublished images of the capture of José Antonio Yépez Ortiz. Within the framework of his third government report, Sinhue highlighted the fight against organized crime by his administration.

