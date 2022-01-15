Eric del Castillo attacks those who question him to get vaccinated | Famous

Eric del Castillo expressed his annoyance by the insistence of the press to talk about his refusal to receive the covid-19 vaccine. The first actor assured that the media influences the producers not to give him work and said that he is willing to undergo the necessary tests to demonstrate that he is in good health.
“I want to take a test not because I doubt my health, but to tell a lot of people that I’m healthy, point, they are not screwing me anymore“, he said visibly angry to the Mexican program ‘Venga la alegría’. “We are fine thanks to the alternative medicine that exists, we are healthy,” he added.
Don Eric mad at the press
Kate del Castillo’s father explained why he is upset with the media.
“There are ten thousand journalists who come about the same thing, I’m fine, it’s just that it gives me courage really, because they are causing people not to hire me, that is very clear, they are doing me a lot of damage,” he said in the interview.
He was blunt about the lack of employment: “If they want to hire me well and if it doesn’t matter to me, I have enough to live with or without a job.”
He made it clear that he is willing to take the necessary tests to show that he is healthy: “If they want to hire me to do a test, maybe I am healthier than those who are vaccinated.”
Eric del Castillo cries out for freedom
The actor stressed that he respects people’s decision to want to get vaccinated and recognizes that the drug has helped reduce deaths in the pandemic: “I I am not against the vaccine and I must admit that thanks to her the deaths have decreased”.
But he asked for respect for his family’s decision not to be inoculated: “We feel that we don’t need it, period, let it be understood, there is freedom, or if there is no freedom then the chin has already taken us…”.
Kate del Castillo has covid-19
On January 11, the actress reported that “Yes. We tested positive for covid-19“he wrote on Instagram. “In recovery. We stay super strong!” and added that she is quarantined in the company of her best friend Jessica Maldonado, who is also infected.
Regarding the health of his daughter, Don Eric said that “Kate is in very good health, she tells us: ‘Don’t worry, I’m fine’, she sends us photos, she sends us videos,” she concluded in the Mexican show.