Evaluna’s mother would have revealed the gender of her grandson by mistake

Evaluna and Camilo They are in one of the best stages of their lives, because they are in the sweet wait, but little by little the couple has given details of their firstborn, such as who will be called Indigo.

However, they had not confirmed the gender of the baby so far, but the wait is over and the singer’s mother would have uncovered by mistake if they will have a boy or a girl.

Apparently the grandson of Ricardo Montaner It will be a beautiful girl, and it is that his wife Marlene Rodríguez revealed it during an interview, after her husband detailed the approximate date on which the new member of the family will be born.

It was the “Mañanisima” program, where Evaluna’s mother was questioned about the new member of the Montaner family, although she revealed the girl’s gender by accident, she immediately tried to change her confession.

“Since Eva is pregnant, I thought ‘how would I like her to dress?’ Oh, it got away from me. Well, it might be a girl,” Marlene said.

Social network users were quick to draw their conclusions and immediately assure that by saying “she”, Marlene was referring to her granddaughter, and that what she said later was only to correct the mistake.

Let us remember that Evaluna and Camilo commented that they would not know the gender of their baby until the day Indigo was born.

