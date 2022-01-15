Ferrovías signs a contract with a Mexican company to start the Bicentennial Train, amid legal accusations – Prensa Libre

The reactivation of the first phase consists of the reconstruction and empowerment of the railway route from San Marcos to Puerto Quetzal and its operation for 26 years, with an approximate investment of US$700 million, supposedly without including any type of disbursement by the Government. from Guatemala.

At the facilities of Ferrocarriles de Guatemala (Fegua) and without the presence of the media, the signing of the contract was carried out between Compañía Novedaddora Ferroviaria SA (Ferrovías) and the Mexican company Remed SA de CV, with the aim to give the green light to the project that consists of the rehabilitation of 235 kilometers of railway line.

The contract, according to the Attorney General’s Office (PGN), is for a lease of railway utility real estate, in favor of Ferrovías, SA, corresponding to the Pacific Division, and it is not a usufruct.

In order to carry out the signing of the legal document, the minute of the contract was approved on Wednesday, January 12 of this year, which received 81.6% votes in favor and 18.4% against, and among those who approved it is the Attorney General de la Nación (PGN), which represents 80% of the State’s actions before Ferrovías.

Prior to signing the contract, officials from Ferrocarriles de Guatemala (Fegua) presented the progress of pre-feasibility studies on the southern section, which was prepared together with entities such as the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) with the support of the Government of Korea, among other expansion initiatives that are being promoted.

Fegua includes within the railway reactivation plans the maintenance and protection of the railway, maintenance and protection of railway equipment, as well as protection of the right of way through the signage that identifies Fegua’s property.

seal alliance

Present at the signing of the contract were the Sole Administrator of Ferrovías, José Fernando Ulloa Rosenberg; the legal representative of Remed SA, Carlos Alvarez de Alba; the comptroller of Fegua, Augusto Ponce; the Minister of Communications, Javier Maldonado; and the Minister of Economy, Antonio Malouf.

Ulloa Rosenberg affirmed that with the alliance made with Remed SA de CV, the rehabilitation of the railway system in the southwestern part of the country is assured; as well as the railway interconnection between Mexico, the United States and Canada, which will allow the exchange of merchandise and the increase in foreign trade through a safe, efficient and economical means of transport.

The representative of Ferrovías affirmed that he is committed to ensuring that the workforce needed for the project and works on the road be Guatemalan. Likewise, the Mexican company promised training.

“The project does not have any hidden charges or clauses that seize the country’s assets; the risk is run by the Remed company and after 24 years, contract 402 is fulfilled, which is the one that serves as the basis and allows the rehabilitation of the Pacific division of the Guatemalan railway system”, commented Ulloa.

According to Alvarez de Alba, this project represents an opportunity for Guatemala to become a vehicle for development, mobility and economic growth. In addition, it is a lever to gain access to international markets and become the “industrial hub” of the region.

For his part, Malouf affirmed that this project will be an important benchmark and a vehicle that will allow small and medium-sized entrepreneurs to move merchandise to key commercial points in the country.

The official invited the businessman from Remed to add the accompaniment of the National Competitiveness Program (Pronacom) through the programs soft landing Y aftercare that have the objective of providing the necessary support to new investors in the country so that they can carry out their operations smoothly.

They present protection

The Human Rights Ombudsman, Jordán Rodas, presented the first amparo against Ferrovías, for having approved the minutes of the leasing contract for movable goods of railway utility in the meeting held on January 12.

The document was presented on January 14 before the Judge of First Instance of the Civil and Commercial Branch, constituted in Court of Amparo.

They did not take the corresponding legal path, they opted for an obviously illegal shortcut!!! Because @Controloria_gt Y @MPguatemala they must act objectively, agilely and independently investigating this contract!!! pic.twitter.com/VaTurNbjZm – Jordan Rhodes Andrade (@JordanRodas) January 14, 2022

“They are trying to consummate a corrupt business, but the business is going to fall, because they did not comply with the Contracting Law to which they are obliged to be a company with the majority capital of public origin,” said Rodas.

According to him, a tender had to be opened, a public contest that did not exist and what was signed lacks legal effects and it is important that the provisional protection is granted and that business is not consumed.

The president of the Regional Integration Commission of the Congress of the Republic, Luis Fernando Pineda, has followed up on the negotiations with Remed SA, and calls them opaque due to the lack of transparency in disclosing the details of the process that has been going on for two years and the content of the contract that was signed this Friday.

Due to the above, he stated that next week he will also present the corresponding legal actions against the signing of that contract.